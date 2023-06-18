Bengaluru(Karnataka) [India], June 18 (ANI): Karnataka Heavy and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is playing politics over the Anna Bhagya Yojana.

He said that the Karnataka government had asked the central government to buy the rice required to be distributed to the poor of the state under the Anna Bhagya Yojana. But they are doing politics in this too.

"We have asked the central government to buy the rice required to be distributed to the poor of the state under the Anna Bhagya Yojana. But they are doing politics in this too. BJP is showing its anti-poor attitude through this," MB Patil said.

Speaking to reporters who met him here on Sunday, he said, "We have already told the central government enough about the need for Anna Bhagya Yojana. BJP MPs who are elected from our state should raise their voices. May God give them good sense, that's all."

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had alleged that the Union Government was not allowing the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to sell rice to the state to roll out its "Anna Bhagya" scheme which envisages giving Below Poverty Line household and Antyodaya card holders 10 kg of food grains for free starting from July 1.

The "Anna Bhagya" scheme is one of the five election promises made by Congress ahead of the Karnataka assembly election. In the State Five kg of rice is already being given to members of BPL households. Now through this scheme, Congress wants to enhance the free grain to 10 kg.

"The fact that the BJP government at the centre, which had promised to provide rice first for the Anna Bhagya scheme to alleviate the hunger of the poor, has now withdrawn from it only shows their pettiness," criticized Patil.

He also spoke on new airports in the state that are being seriously considered to be managed by the state government itself.

He, however, said that the final decision will be taken after looking at its pros and cons.

"At present, we have built airports in many parts of the state by spending thousands of crores of rupees. But later we are handing over these to the airport authority. They (BJP) are entrusting these to many private companies including Adani," said Patil.

He expressed displeasure over entrusting rights to other private organisations than to the airport authority.

"We have no right over our own airports. There is a feeling that it would be better if we manage our airports ourselves. Instead of entrusting the airport authority to someone else, we can do the work ourselves," said the minister.

He said that in the current system, the airport authority is not even listening to the grievances of the state.

"As of now, it is being checked from all angles. We are also observing the pattern of Maharashtra," he added.

He further vowed to welcome those investors in the State, who are transparent and wanted to create job opportunities.

"Whoever comes forward to invest and create jobs in the state in a transparent and legal manner will be welcomed. There is no discrimination in this," he said.

"A single window system should be effective to facilitate investment. In many states including Punjab, all the departments required to issue business licenses have been brought together and a simple system has been kept," added Patil. (ANI)

