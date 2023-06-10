Rohtak (Haryana) [India], June 9 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has dismissed speculations that all is not well with the BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana, which was forged after the 2019 assembly elections, and emphasised that the tie-up between the two parties was facilitated to ensure a smooth running of the government in the State and not due to any compulsion.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, Chautala said "The day there is talk about bitterness in ties between the BJP and the JJP, that day the media would not even get a chance to ask such questions. The BJP-JJP alliance was not formed due to any compulsion, but because the State required a stable government.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader said, "The alliance between both parties was forged under the leadership of Union home minister Amit Shah to run a stable government in the State. There was no compulsion and no personal interest behind forging the alliance."

When asked whether the two parties will contest next year's polls together, Chautala said that the two parties were willing to contest the next assembly and parliamentary polls in alliance adding "if the intention of both parties to walk together changes then, I cannot say anything. If any bitterness emerges between two sides, we will happily get separated."

The Haryana deputy chief minister also said that the focus of the government over the last three and half years has been on how to make the State prosperous by developing it.

Meanwhile, Independent MLA in Haryana Government and Electricity Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala stated that they have always and would continue to support the BJP.

"We are six independent MLAs and we have always supported the BJP unconditionally and will continue to do so," he said. Whatever is going on in JJP, it is their own debate, we do not want to read about it, but I do not think that BJP and JJP will part ways, added Ranjit Singh Chautala.

The MLA said he met with BJP's Haryana in-charge Biplab Deb this morning. "Today I met with Biplab Dev ji and had many discussions with him. The BJP government in Haryana is absolutely solid and will continue to function firmly. Now the Parliament elections will be in 2024, I have full hope that the full magic of PM Modi will work," Ranjit Singh said after the meeting

Parliament elections are scheduled for 2024, and I am hopeful that Modi ji's magic will work and the BJP administration would take over the country and will affect Haryana as well, added Ranjit Singh Chautala.

Meanwhile, Deb took to Twitter on Thursday to post that he had met four independent MLAs - Dharam Pal Gonder, Sombir Sangwan, Rakesh Daultabad, and Randhir Singh Gollen. Later in the day today, Deb met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh and apprised him about the meetings.

Also, Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda had met the BJP in-charge in New Delhi on Friday morning.

The BJP has 41 MLAs, the JJP has 10, the Congress has 30 and there are seven Independent MLAs in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. (ANI)

