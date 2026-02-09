New Delhi, February 9: The process of obtaining an Indian passport has transitioned into a highly efficient digital-first experience, significantly reducing the bureaucracy once associated with travel documentation. Managed by the Ministry of External Affairs through the Passport Seva project, the system now enables citizens to complete applications, pay fees, and schedule appointments entirely online. Under current 2026 standards, a standard passport is typically processed within 30 to 45 days, while the Tatkaal service can deliver a document in as little as 1 to 3 days following the appointment. Wondering how to apply for passport online? Then scroll below to know more.

How To Apply for Passport Online: Step-by-Step Guide to Apply for Indian Passport

The first stage of the application begins on the official Passport Seva Online Portal at passportindia.gov.in. How To Renew Passport Online: From Steps to Documents and Fee Structure, Everything You Need To Know Before Applying for Indian Passport Re-Issue at passportindia.gov.in.

To ensure a smooth experience, applicants should follow these specific steps:

User Registration: Create a login ID by selecting the "Register Now" link. You will need to choose your local Passport Office based on your current residential address.

Form Submission: Log in and select "Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport." Applicants can fill out the form directly online or download the e-Form to upload later.

Payment and Scheduling: Online payment is mandatory for booking an appointment at all Passport Seva Kendras (PSK). Once the form is submitted, click on "Pay and Schedule Appointment" to select a time slot at a nearby PSK or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).

Appointment Attendance: Visit the designated centre on your scheduled date with original documents. Carrying a printed application receipt is no longer mandatory; an SMS with appointment details is accepted as proof.

Passport Fee Structure for 2026

Passport fees are determined by the age of the applicant, the scheme selected, and the number of pages in the booklet.

Applicant Category Booklet Type Normal Fee Tatkaal Fee (Total) Adult (18+) 36 Pages INR 1,500 INR 3,500 Adult (18+) 60 Pages INR 2,000 INR 4,000 Minor (<18) 36 Pages INR 1,000 INR 3,000 Senior Citizen (60+) 36 Pages INR 1,350* INR 3,350

Note: A 10 per cent discount is available for fresh applications for senior citizens and minors under the age of 8.

Document Checklist and Photo Specifications for an Indian Passport

While the system is digital, physical verification of documents remains a core requirement. Applicants must provide proof of address, identity, and date of birth.

Common Documents: Aadhaar Card (highly recommended for faster processing), PAN Card, Voter ID, Utility Bills, or a Bank Passbook.

For Minors: Birth certificate and a self-attested photocopy of the parents' passports.

Passport Photo Requirements: Most applicants do not need to bring a photo, as it is captured digitally at the PSK. However, for minors under the age of 4, parents must bring one recent passport-size photograph (4.5 cm x 3.5 cm) with a pure white background. The face should occupy 70-80 per cent of the frame with a neutral expression and eyes open. Henley Passport Index 2026: Indian Passport Gains Strength, Now Ranks 80th on List; Check Top 10 World’s Most Powerful Passports.

Police Verification and Final Dispatch

The final stage of the process is the police verification. For Normal applications, the passport is typically printed after a "Clear" report is received from the local police station. In contrast, Tatkaal passports are often issued under a "Post-Police Verification" basis, meaning the passport is dispatched first, and the verification occurs afterwards. Once the process is complete, the passport is sent via Speed Post to the registered address. Applicants can track their status in real-time through the Passport Seva portal or the "mPassport Seva" mobile application.

