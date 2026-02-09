Mumbai, February 9: The ongoing controversy surrounding the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has entered a new legal phase as educator and YouTuber Nitish Rajput faces a INR 2.5 crore defamation lawsuit. The legal action, filed by Eduquity Technologies Pvt. Ltd., follows a viral investigative video in which Nitish Rajput questioned the transparency of the SSC's vendor selection process and alleged systemic irregularities in the conduct of national recruitment exams.

In September 2025, Nitish Rajput released a detailed video titled "Reality of SSC Exams." In the exposé, Rajput used Right to Information (RTI) responses and official tender documents to scrutinize the transition of exam vendors. He specifically highlighted the shift from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to Eduquity Technologies.

Rajput alleged that tender rules were modified and eligibility norms relaxed to favor certain private players, a move he claimed compromised the technical integrity of the exams.

Nitish Rajput SSC Exam 'Scam' Video

Allegations of Mismanagement in SSC Exams

The controversy gained significant traction among millions of government job aspirants following the SSC Phase-13 and CGL 2024–2025 exam cycles. Candidates reported technical glitches, including:

Server crashes during active exam sessions.

Biometric mismatches at entry points.

Logistical failures at various examination centers.

While student groups held protests in Delhi demanding a return to more stable vendors, Rajput’s video provided a digital focal point for these grievances, amassing millions of views and bringing the issue into the national spotlight.

Defamation Suit Against Nitish Rajput

Eduquity Technologies responded to the allegations by initiating a defamation suit in a Delhi trial court. The company contends that Rajput's claims are "inaccurate and damaging" to its professional reputation. They have sought the removal of the content along with financial damages.

Rajput, however, has maintained his position. He asserts that his report is based on verifiable public records and falls under the purview of responsible public interest commentary. As of February 2026, hearings are ongoing, and Rajput has refused to take down the video, citing his commitment to the student community.

