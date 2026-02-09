Mumbai, February 9: Shivam Mishra, the son of billionaire tobacco merchant KK Mishra, is once again at the center of a major controversy after his high-speed Lamborghini Revuelto ploughed into pedestrians and vehicles on Kanpur's VIP Road on Sunday, February 8. The horrific accident, which occurred near the Rev-3 Mall in the upscale Gwaltoli area around 3:15 PM, left at least six people injured and triggered a wave of public outrage.

According to eyewitnesses and police reports, the INR 10-crore luxury supercar first rammed into an auto-rickshaw before accelerating and losing control. It then hit a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle with such force that the rider was flung nearly 10 feet into the air. The car eventually came to a halt after crashing into an electric pole, with the motorcycle still wedged under its front chassis. Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Businessman’s Son Rams Speeding Luxury Car Into Pedestrians on VIP Road in Uttar Pradesh, Several Injured (Watch Videos).

Who is Shivam Mishra?

Shivam Mishra is the scion of the Bansidhar Tobacco Group, a massive empire owned by his father, KK Mishra. The company is a primary supplier of raw materials to India’s leading pan masala and gutkha brands. Shivam serves as a director in the firm and is known for his flamboyant lifestyle, often documented through his collection of ultra-luxury cars and high-profile social events.

This is not Shivam’s first brush with national headlines. In March 2024, the Income Tax Department conducted massive raids at 20 locations linked to the Mishra family across Kanpur, Delhi, Mumbai, and Gujarat.

The Findings : Officials uncovered a luxury car fleet worth over INR 50-60 crore, including a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a McLaren, and a Porsche, all notably featuring the license plate number "4018".

: Officials uncovered a luxury car fleet worth over INR 50-60 crore, including a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a McLaren, and a Porsche, all notably featuring the license plate number "4018". Financial Discrepancies : The raids allegedly revealed a massive gap between the company’s declared income (INR 20-25 crore) and its actual turnover (estimated at INR 100-150 crore).

: The raids allegedly revealed a massive gap between the company’s declared income (INR 20-25 crore) and its actual turnover (estimated at INR 100-150 crore). Seizures: Investigators recovered approximately INR 11.5 crore in unaccounted cash and a diamond-studded watch valued at INR 2.5 crore.

Fatal Kanpur Lamborghini Crash

One of the victims, identified as Taufiq Ahmed, sustained severe leg injuries. Other victims suffered fractures and bruises and were rushed to a nearby private hospital.

In the immediate aftermath, angry locals surrounded the vehicle, preventing the driver from fleeing. Tensions escalated when private bouncers, who were reportedly following Shivam in a separate vehicle, arrived at the scene and allegedly behaved aggressively toward the crowd while pulling Shivam out of the wreckage. Lamborghini Crash at Worli Sea Face in Mumbai: Luxury Car Skids out of Control, Rams Into Divider on Coastal Road; Gautam Singhania Shares Shocking Accident Video.

While early reports suggested the driver might have been inebriated, Shivam Mishra’s family has claimed he suffered a medical seizure behind the wheel. They stated he has been experiencing such episodes for the last six months. Kanpur police have seized the Lamborghini and are currently verifying these medical claims through an ongoing investigation.

An FIR has been registered at the Gwaltoli police station. While the initial complaint was against an "unidentified person," Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal later confirmed that Shivam Mishra has been named as the accused driver. Local residents and victims have alleged that police were initially "going soft" on the billionaire's son due to his family's influence, though authorities have since assured the public that strict legal action will be taken.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).