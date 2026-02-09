Donald Trump Making Out With Nicki Minaj Video From Epstein Files? Here’s the Fact Check

A viral video purportedly showing US President Donald Trump and rapper Nicki Minaj in an intimate encounter has been confirmed as a sophisticated AI-generated deepfake. The clip, which has been circulating on social media platforms, was falsely characterised by some users as "leaked footage" from the infamous Epstein Files or documents related to the investigation in connection with convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The viral video purportedly shows Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj making out in two different settings - in a lobby and near a door. The footage gained rapid traction on social media platforms TikTok, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), amassing millions of views within hours. However, the fact remains the clip is AI-generated and no such footage was found in the Epstein Files released by the US Department of Justice so far. Nicki Minaj Calls Herself Donald Trump’s ‘Number 1 Fan’, Says US President Is Being ‘Bullied’.

Origin and Spread of the Viral Video

The video first appeared on several accounts known for sharing "alternative news" and celebrity gossip. Captions accompanying the posts claimed the footage was part of a recent release of DoJ documents related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

AI-Generated Clip of Donald Trump Making Out With Nicki Minaj Goes Viral (Photo Credits: Instagram/@epstein.files_data)

AI-Generated Clip Showing Donald Trump Making Out With Nicki Minaj Goes Viral (Photo Credits: Instagram/@epstein.files_data)

Despite these claims, no such video exists in the official Epstein court records. The Department of Justice has not released any video files of this nature, and the individuals named in the actual Epstein Files have been documented through court testimony and flight logs rather than illicitly recorded videos of this type.

Donald Trump-Nicki Minaj Connection

The deepfake surfaces during a period of increased political discourse involving the two figures. Minaj recently drew headlines for expressing support for certain policies and participating in a press conference with Trump, leading to polarised reactions from her fan base.

It appears that bad actors are leveraging the real-life proximity of these two figures to create "plausible" misinformation. By placing them in a scandalous context linked to the Epstein case, creators of the deepfake aimed to maximise shock value and viral potential. Epstein Files Video: List of Unverified Viral Clips Linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Rise of Political Deepfakes

This incident is the latest in a growing trend of AI-generated misinformation targeting high-profile figures. Platforms like X have applied "Community Notes" to many of the posts to warn users of the fabrication, but the speed at which the video spread highlights the ongoing challenges of content moderation in the age of generative AI.

Spokespeople for both Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj have not issued formal statements regarding this specific clip, though both have previously criticized the use of AI to create unauthorized likenesses.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

Fact check

Claim : A video of Donald Trump making out with Nicki Minaj was found in the Epstein Files. Conclusion : No such video was found. The viral footage is AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).