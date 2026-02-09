Kanpur, February 9: HDFC Bank has officially suspended a female employee at its Panki branch in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a video of her verbally abusing and threatening a customer went viral on social media. The incident, which has drawn widespread condemnation for its lack of professionalism and use of caste-based rhetoric, prompted the private lender to initiate a formal internal inquiry. The bank confirmed the suspension today, February 9, reiterating its "zero-tolerance policy" for staff misconduct.

Confrontation and Threats Captured on Camera

The dispute reportedly began over a service-related disagreement between a male customer and the employee, identified as Aastha Singh. In the footage, Singh is seen losing her temper and hurling profanities at the customer. ‘Not Our Employee’: HDFC Bank Responds to Viral Audio of Woman’s Disrespectful Remarks Against Army Personnel Over Loan Payment.

"Thakur hoon, bakc**di mat karna!" HDFC Bank staffer loses her cool inside the bank branch in Kanpur, UP. pic.twitter.com/Qg8XNsAZrI — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 8, 2026

At one point, she is observed picking up a laptop and pointing it at the individual in a threatening manner, further escalating the tension inside the banking hall. The most contentious part of the video involves Singh invoking her caste identity during the argument. She is heard telling the customer, "I am a Thakur, don't mess with me," a statement that has sparked significant backlash for its communal and intimidating tone. During the argument, Singh is heard saying, "I am a Thakur, Bakchodi mat karna... yahi pe thok denge."

Corporate Response and Suspension

Following the social media outcry, where users tagged the bank and senior executives demanding accountability, HDFC Bank issued a public statement. The bank clarified that the behaviour seen in the video does not align with its corporate values. "We have taken immediate note of the incident at our Panki branch. The employee has been placed under suspension effective immediately," the bank's spokesperson stated. "HDFC Bank expects all staff to maintain the highest standards of courtesy and professionalism. A detailed investigation is underway to ensure such incidents are not repeated."

Public Outrage and Call for Sensitivity After Video Goes Viral

The video has triggered a broader debate regarding customer service standards and workplace ethics in the banking sector. On X (formerly Twitter), many users criticised the employee’s sense of entitlement, arguing that personal or caste-based pride should have no place in a professional environment.

Workplace Ethics: Critics pointed out that threatening a customer with office equipment (the laptop) constitutes physical intimidation.

Caste Rhetoric: Social activists have called for the local police to investigate whether the remarks fall under legal definitions of criminal intimidation or harassment. Lucknow: HDFC Employee Sadaf Fatima Suddenly Collapses and Dies Allegedly Due to Work Pressure in Vibhuti Khand, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Government’s ‘Failed Economic Policies’.

Current Status of the Branch

While the employee remains suspended, the Panki branch continues to operate normally. Local authorities in Kanpur are reportedly monitoring the situation, though no official police complaint has been filed by the customer involved as of Monday afternoon. The bank has promised to implement additional sensitivity training for its branch staff in the Uttar Pradesh region to prevent future behavioural lapses.

