Chandigarh, Sep 26 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Monday said the BJP-JJP government in Haryana should award compensation to farmers for the damage caused to crops due to heavy rains.

The government should compensate the farmers for their loss within 15 days by conducting a special 'girdawari' (revenue survey). Besides, the water accumulated in the fields should also be drained out immediately, the former Haryana Congress chief said in a statement.

Selja said water had accumulated in the fields due to the rains in the last few days which had caused heavy losses to the farmers.

"There has been major damage to crops including cotton, millet, paddy, moong and sugarcane. Even before this, farmers were facing the brunt of unseasonal rain for the past several seasons.

"In the last many seasons, the crops of the farmers had been damaged due to rain, but till now the compensation for the crop loss had not been given to the farmers," she said.

She said the 'arhtiyas' or commission agents were also on strike in the state in support of various demands.

Selja said it was the result of the "anti-farmer mindset" of the state government that farmers last week were forced to protest on roads in Kurukshetra to urge the government to purchase paddy immediately.

Notably, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier said crops have suffered a lot due to incessant rain in various parts of the state in recent days. Directions have been issued to conduct special girdawari to assess the crop damage, he had said.

Khattar had also said that the procurement of kharif crops will begin from October 1 and all adequate arrangements have been made in this regard.

