Mumbai, September 26: In a shocking incident that took place in Bengaluru, a 33-year-old woman who was stabbed by her husband died after she succumbed to the injuries. According to reports, the husband stabbed his wife after the two had a fight over their daughter's wedding. After the incident, the woman was battling for life, however, on Saturday, she succumbed to the injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Shahaida, reports the Times of India. Police officials said that the deceased resided at DJ Halli near Vinayak Theatre. After the incident, the police arrested the accused, Munavar (40). The accused was arrested on charges of killing his wife. The accused worked as a tonga driver. Chennai Shocker: Boy Demonstrating Suicide Scene to His Brother Dies After Noose Around Neck Tightens.

Cops said that the deceased found a good match for his daughter. However, his wife and daughter did not agree to the alliance. This made him upset. A few days later, Munavar had a word with his wife and also blamed her for their's daughter's refusal to get married. An officer said that the accused blamed his wife for their daughter's refusal to marry the man of his choice.

Following this, the accused stabbed his wife and fled from the spot. The deceased was immediately rushed to a hospital. On Saturday, she succumbed to her injuries. The Devarajeevanahalli police have registered a murder case against the accused.

