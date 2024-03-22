Kolkata, Mar 22 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh, who visited trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on Friday, said there is total lawlessness in West Bengal.

During her visit, Ghosh interacted with over 25 women who recounted years of physical abuse allegedly inflicted by the henchmen of the now incarcerated TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

These women claimed that their husbands were coerced into labouring on properties, including waterbodies, controlled by Sheikh's associates.

Addressing reporters after meeting villagers in Jeliakhali locality near the Sunderbans, Ghosh said, "Total lawlessness prevails in West Bengal. The Mamata Banerjee government has failed to protect the lives of people and uphold the dignity and respect of women in Sandeshkhali. It has also failed to prevent atrocities on the poor perpetrated by ruling party musclemen like Shahjahan."

Expressing her intent to investigate the numerous allegations made by these rural women and their families, Ghosh, who resigned from her position as SP of Paschim Medinipur before joining the BJP months prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said, "I will compile a report."

Ghosh was accompanied by BJP leader Falguni Patra and others during her visit.

Earlier attempts by Ghosh, Patra, and other prominent BJP leaders, including Agnimitra Paul and Locket Chatterjee, to visit Sandeshkhali on March 7 were thwarted by police, citing prohibitory orders in parts of the region. Their subsequent sit-in led to their arrest, followed by release on PR bond.

Subsequently, Ghosh petitioned the Calcutta High Court, which granted her permission to visit Sandeshkhali on March 22 and directed police to ensure her unimpeded access.

Sandeshkhali has been embroiled in a wave of mob violence over the past two months, stemming from alleged atrocities committed by Sheikh, his henchmen, such as Sibu Hazra, and others.

While police assert that all accused individuals are now in custody, the women claim that some perpetrators are still at large in the area.

TMC leaders, including Kunal Ghosh, Santanu Sen, and Shashi Panja, have repeatedly accused the BJP of inciting local villagers to protest and exacerbate the situation.

The party said the administration and ruling party have taken steps to address the grievances of villagers, including women.

