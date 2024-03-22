Shimla, March 22: Three independent MLAs in Hiamchal Pradesh, who had voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, submitted their resignation to the Assembly secretary on Friday. One of them told reporters that they would join the BJP and contest elections on its ticket. The three MLAs -- Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur constituency), Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra) and K L Thakur (Nalagarh) -- reached Shimla Friday, met leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur and thereafter submitted their resignation. ‘Agar Koi Bika Nhi Hoga’: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Makes Bizarre Remark on Rajya Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video)

"We have submitted our resignation. We will join the BJP and contest elections on its ticket," Hoshiyar Singh told reporters.

Hoshyar Singh, Ashish Sharma, & K L Thakur, submitted their resignations in the presence of former CM & senior BJP leader Jairam Thakur. These Independent MLAs will be joining BJP.

The Independent MLAs said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has stooped to such a level that he is targeting the MLAs and their families and registering false cases against them. The three Independent MLAs, along with six Congress rebels, voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections last month.