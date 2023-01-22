New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday held a demonstration in support of self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, and requested seers in the country to speak out against religious conversions and "love jihad."

While talking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "I request other seers to come and speak on religious conversions and 'love jihad' just like Bageshwar ji, Dipankar ji, Devkinandan Thakur ji, and Swami Ramdev ji are speaking."

"Attacks on Shastri ji started happening during the time of Christmas when he helped those living in the tribal area return to the religion they acquired at birth. He raised questions on 'love jihad'. Before all this, no attacks were happening. It is our duty to support Bageshwar Dham Maharaj Ji," he added.

The BJP leader also gave a response to those asking the self-styled godman to be jailed and alleged that all tactics were happening to prevent talks on 'love jihad' and conversions.

"Why would someone send Dhirendra Shastri ji to jail? Will you send him to jail for stopping religious conversion and speaking against love jihad?" asked Kapil Mishra.

Self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri hit headlines after a Maharashtra-based organisation challenged him to display his miraculous powers at an event in Nagpur.

Responding to the challenge, Shastri told ANI in Raipur, "Such people will keep coming. We do not have a closed room. They (people who have challenged him) should come and see for themselves. Anyone can challenge my words and actions on camera. Lakhs come and sit in the court of Bageshwar Balaji. Whatever inspires me, I will write and what I write, will turn out to be true. I have faith in my God."

On whether action should be taken against people tarnishing his image and questioning his powers, he said, "They have tarnished my image. The people of Bageshwar Dham will give them a fitting reply. Anyone speaking against Sanatan Dharma will be boycotted."

On alleged religious conversions, Shastri said, "We are making Hindus return to the religion they acquired at birth. Some people are creating a nuisance. They have to be taught a lesson. As long as I am alive, I will make all Sanatani Hindus return to their original faith." (ANI)

