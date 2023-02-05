New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s OBC Morcha President K Laxman on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi of cheating the OBC community and depriving them of their rights.

Laxman said that the backward community residing in the national capital after 1993 have not received their cast certificates and accused the government of cheating them.

"The people of OBC community have been demanding and protesting against the Kejriwal-led Delhi government. They (AAP leaders) are depriving the community of their rights in Delhi," said Laxman.

Speaking to ANI, Laxman said that the people from OBC community, who migrated to the national capital after 1993, have not received certificates.

"Delhi is the capital of the country. Over 1.5 crore OBC people from various states like Uttar Pradesh, Madya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar has settled in Delhi for about 25-30 years but only those residing here before 1993 are getting OBC certificates," he claimed.

He said that while the backward status has been given in the central list, not providing them with the certificate will deprive them of their rights and central schemes.

The BJP leader also accused Chief Minister Kejriwal of not fulfilling its election manifesto of abolishing the Residence Certificate act of 1993 despite the central government's order of asking the state governments of amending acts for the benefit of the backward classes. (ANI)

