Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his wife were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after being treated for COVID-19 in Mumbai.

He said that he is once again getting ready to fight the virus and help people.

"10 Days treatment at Fortis Hospital Mulund (discharged now), Recovered Successfully from COVID with help of Dr Rahul Pandit and Team, Me and My Wife Medha back to Home. Once again getting ready to Fight against COVID to help Common Men," Sowmyia tweeted.

Somaiya and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus on August 10.

"Me and My Wife Prof Dr Medha Somaiya are tested COVID Positive. Both are hospitalized, treatment started," he had tweeted. (ANI)

