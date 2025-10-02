New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani extended her greetings to all citizens of the country on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. She joined others in performing 'Dhunuchi Naach' at a Durga Puja pandal at Pandara Road in the national capital on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Smriti Irani said, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, I extend my best wishes to all citizens of the nation. May everyone's family prosper, may everyone enjoy good health, and may everyone's future be secure; this is my prayer to God on this special day."

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta noted that "righteousness will triumph" in Delhi and "Ravana will be destroyed" on the occasion of the Dussehra festival and extended greetings to all the residents of the city.

Speaking to the reporters, Delhi CM said that the Luv Kush Ramlila is "one of the biggest" Ramlilas in Delhi.

"It is held at the Red Fort, and millions of spectators come here every year to witness the portrayal of Lord Rama. This Ramlila is a symbol of divinity and grandeur. I am delighted to be here. My heartfelt greetings to all the residents of Delhi on Vijayadashami," she said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the occasion of Vijayadashami, calling the festival a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth.

In a post on social media X, the PM wrote, "Vijayadashami is a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth. My wish is that on this sacred occasion, everyone receives the inspiration to continuously progress on the path of courage, wisdom, and devotion.

"My warmest greetings of Vijayadashami to my family members across the country," the post read.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India, and it is being celebrated today this year.

It marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil.

The effigy burning of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran is a popular tradition in many parts of India. (ANI)

