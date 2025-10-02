School Assembly News Headlines Today, 3 October 2025: Keeping oneself updated with news headlines in school assemblies plays an important role in shaping students both educationally and morally. The breaking news headlines keep them aware of the latest developments across the country and the world, encouraging them to become informed and responsible citizens. Listening to daily current affairs helps students build an understanding of political, social, economic, scientific, and cultural issues. This helps in enhancing their general knowledge and preparing them for academics as well as competitive exams. Here are today’s key national, international, business, entertainment, and sports news headlines for the morning assembly.

National News For School Assembly

Maharashtra Government Allows 24/7 Operation of Shops, Hotels, and Commercial Establishments; Except Bars and Liquor Stores

Government Receives Investment Proposals Worth Rs 1.15 Lakh Crore To Boost Domestic Production of Electronic Components and Devices in India

To Boost Domestic Production of Electronic Components and Devices in India India Allows Sikh Jathas to Travel to Pakistan for Prakash Purab

to Travel to Pakistan for Prakash Purab Rajnath Singh Issues Stern Warning to Pakistan, Says ‘Any Misadventure in Sir Creek Will Invite Resounding Response’ (Watch Video)

International News For School Assembly

US Should Deepen Defence Ties With India To Counter China, Says Expert

India, China To Resume Direct Flights by Late October 2025, Says MEA

Donald Trump Says He Will Be Meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in 4 Weeks, Soybean Trade a Key Agenda Amid Farmer Concerns

Sports News For School Assembly

Jasprit Bumrah Completes 50 International Red-Ball Wickets in India, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025

LSG Does Shoaib Akhtar! IPL Franchise Congratulates Abhishek Bachchan Instead of Abhishek Sharma After Latter Becomes Highest Rated Batsman in ICC T20I Rankings

Apollo Tyres Unveils Logo On Indian Men's Cricket Team Jersey

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Billionaire Club in Hurun India Rich List 2025

Aditya Pancholi Makes a Comeback on X After Long Hiatus, Says ‘Let’s Engage for Real’ (View First Post)

Nagarjuna Gets Personality Rights Protection: Delhi High Court Issues Restraining Order on Unauthorised Use of Telugu Superstar’s Voice, Face Without His Consent

Business News For School Assembly

RBI New Cheque Clearing System: No More Waiting for Cheque Clearing, New Rules Kick In on October 4; Check Details

Reliance Retail valued at $143 bn; Jio is worth $135 bn: JP Morgan

RBI Hikes IPO Financing Limit to INR 25 Lakh, Loans Against Shares to INR 1 Crore To Boost Market Participation

Centre plans Rs 20,000 cr risk guarantee fund to boost infrastructure growth

Exposure to news headlines plays a significant role in enhancing students’ general knowledge while sharpening their critical thinking and decision-making abilities. By staying updated with current events, students learn to connect the current national and international happenings with their academic knowledge, which broadens their overall understanding.

