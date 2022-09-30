Gurugram, Sep 30 (PTI) A local court on Friday remanded gangster Papla Gujjar and Joginder Khatana, younger brother of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Rohtash Khatana, in four-day custody of the Special Task Force (STF) here, which wants to question them in the murder case of local BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana alias Sukhi.

According to a senior STF officer, Joginder Khatana has confessed that he had been nurturing a political rivalry against Sukhbir and he paid Rs 25 lakh to key accused Chaman to kill him.

Chaman has already been arrested. It was based on his confession that the STF arrested Joginder Khatana, also a property dealer, on Wednesday night.

The link between Joginder Khatana and Gujjar is, however, yet to be established.

“Gangster Papla Gurjar is being interrogated as his name came to the fore in the murder of the BJP leader. Soon, the other accused will be also arrested as new facts come to light,” STF Inspector General Satheesh Balan said.

Sukhbir Khatana (46) was gunned down by armed assailants at a showroom located on the Gurudwara Road near Sadar Bazaar here on September 1. A case was registered at the Civil Lines police station.

On September 4, the Crime Branch had arrested a shooter, identified as Yogesh alias Seelu, a resident of Rajasthan.

On September 9, around 200 people had protested at the police commissioner's office demanding the arrest of the other killers.

The case was then transferred to the STF, which nabbed Chaman.

