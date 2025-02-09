New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Moments after Atishi tendered her resignation as Chief Minister of Delhi, a group of victorious candidates of BJP paid a courtesy visit to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Parvesh Verma, who won from the New Delhi Assembly seat, Arvinder Singh Lovely, elected from the Gandhi Nagar Constituency, and Kailash Gahlot, the winner from Bijwasan seat, were among the leaders who met Saxena at Raj Niwas, the official residence of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

Also Read | Saharanpur District Jail in Uttar Pradesh Receives Forged Order in the Name of President of India To Release Murder Accused; FIR Lodged.

Speaking to reporters, Kailash Gahlot said, "I am here just for a courtesy meeting with the LG."

Arvinder Singh Lovely, while leaving the Raj Niwas, also said, "It was just a courtesy meeting."

Also Read | Bijapur Encounter Update: 31 Naxals Killed, 2 Jawans Dead in Gunfight With Security Forces in Chattisgarh's National Park Area.

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma defeated AAP's Arvind Kejriwal by a margin of 4,089 votes, while Arvinder Singh Lovely defeated AAP's Naveen Chaudhary by 12,748 votes. Kailash Gahlot won against AAP's Surender Bhardwaj with a margin of 11,276 votes.

Earlier in the day, Atishi resigned as Delhi Chief Minister following AAP's defeat in the assembly elections.

The AAP leader submitted her resignation to Delhi LG Saxena at Raj Niwas on Sunday morning.

Atishi, 43, had been serving as the Chief Minister of Delhi since September last year. She took over the post after Arvind Kejriwal stepped down.

Her tenure made her the third woman chief minister of Delhi, following Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

AAP suffered a massive setback in the Delhi assembly elections, as it could secure only 22 seats, a huge drop from its previous tally of 62.

The BJP secured a historic mandate on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP.

Despite AAP's overall defeat, Atishi retained the Kalkaji seat, defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

Acknowledging her victory, Atishi conceded AAP's defeat in the elections but vowed to continue fighting against the BJP.

Her win in Kalkaji constituency was one of the few bright spots for AAP, as several of its senior leaders, including former Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their seats.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which was hoping for a revival in Delhi, failed to win a single seat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)