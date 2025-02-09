Bastar, February 9: 31 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of the National Park area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials said on Sunday. Police during the operation also recovered weapons and explosives from the area.

According to Bastar police officials, the encounter broke out in the forests on Sunday morning. "31Naxalites were killed in the encounter in the National Park area of Bijapur district," Bastar IG P Sundarraj said. "Two jawans, including one from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the other from Special Task Force (STF), lost their lives, while two others were injured in the gunfight," he said. Bijapur Encounter: 8 Naxalites Killed During Gunfight With Security Forces in Chhattisgarh.

"The identification of the deceased Naxals is underway, and a search operation is ongoing in the area," he added. The condition of both injured jawans was said to be stable. Further details are awaited.

