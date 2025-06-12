Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 12 (ANI): Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested outside the West Bengal assembly on Thursday, demanding a discussion on the clashes that erupted between police and miscreants in South 24 Parganas.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari demanded a discussion on the clashes that took place in South 24 Paraganas between the miscreants and police.

Also Read | Tatkal Ticket Booking New Rules: 3 Major Changes Passengers Must Know for Train Ticket Bookings During Tatkal Hours.

Adhikari also stated that two adjournment motions had been sent for the same.

"We are filing a petition seeking the same. We have also given two adjournment motions for the same... We demand a discussion on this since this is a serious issue....I have already sent an email to the DGP and SP Diamond Harbour that LoP, along with 1 MLA, be allowed to go and meet the victims. Our party's state president will also try to go there, let's see what the police do... Sanatanis in the state will organise protests at different places in the state from 2 PM onwards, today," Adhikari said in a video.

Also Read | 'Operation Sindoor Was Like Kids Playing Video Game on Computer': Maharashtra Congress Leader Nana Patole Sparks Row With Remarks on India's Response to Pahalgam Attack (Video).

He also stated that in case of communal violence, it had been mentioned in an order that the High Court would give directions to the central paramilitary forces.

"High Court in an earlier order especially said that wherever there will be communal violence, common people will be looted, police will be stopped from taking action and will be injured, the petitioner will send a mail to the DGP, and hence I did that yesterday. I tried to meet him but couldn't. Some officers have told me that he (the DGP) talked to Mamata Banerjee, and she told him that there is no need to meet him (Suvendu Adhikari). In that very order, it is also mentioned that if police don't take action, the court will give direction to the central paramilitary force; this order is valid until 30th July," he further added.

Adhikari further stated that a protest would be organised by Sanatanis in different places in the state.

"Sanatanis in the state will organise protests at different places in the state from 2 PM onwards, today...Our party's state president will also try to go there, let's see what the police do.." he further added.

Adhikari stated that 30 to 35 police personnel had been injured in the clashes, while five vehicles had been torched and vandalised."30-35 police personnel were injured. 5 police vehicles torched and vandalised... The unruly mob pelted stones at the police, and the police waved white flags; this is all there in the media," he said.

Earlier today, security was tightened in Rabindra Nagar of South 24 Parganas after the clash broke out. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)