Srinagar, Jul 16 (PTI) Militants Friday shot at and injured son of a BJP leader in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

The militants fired upon Amir Ahmad, son of BJP district president Mohammad Shafi, at Gulgam in Kupwara, the officials said.

They said Amir has been admitted to the Kupwara District Hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

