Patna (Bihar) [India], January 1 (ANI): Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary on Thursday commented on the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, saying that the BJP is making every effort in the state.

"Elections are being held in Bengal, and the BJP is making every effort there. While Mamata Banerjee has been in power for a long time, she has her own unique style of politics. However, if the NDA forms the government in Bengal, it will certainly give a further boost to development in the state," Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal is set to undergo Legislative Assembly elections in 2026.

The Special Intensive Revision of the voter list and the influx of immigrants in West Bengal have become heated issues, likely to be turned into planks in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

As the election battle intensified, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday traded sharp barbs.

Addressing a press conference, Amit Shah said, "Due to corruption under the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state, development in West Bengal has stopped. All beneficial schemes started by Modi have become victims of the toll syndicate here. Fear and corruption have become West Bengal's identity for the last 14 years."

"After April 15, 2026, when the BJP government is formed in West Bengal, we will start the revival of Bengal's heritage and culture. This 'Banga Bhoomi' holds great importance for us because the BJP was formed by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who was a big leader from here," he added.

Shah said that infiltration has stopped in Tripura and Assam, while it continues in West Bengal, claiming that Mamata Banerjee wants the infiltration to continue for political purposes, which he said was "to expand her vote bank".

Mamata Banerjee strongly retorted to his remarks, comparing the BJP leaders to Duryodhana and Dushasana, mythological characters in the epic Mahabharat. Replying to Shah's accusations, she asserted that the TMC government has granted land for fencing in Petrapol and Andal.

Addressing a public meeting, she said, "Remember the situation 14 years ago, people were scared. A lot of development work was done for Bankura, and much was done to overcome the water crisis. The elections have arrived, and people are being harassed in the name of SIR."

"A Dushasana has come to Bengal. As soon as the elections come, Dushasana and Duryodhana start appearing. Dushasana has come, a disciple of Shakuni, who has come to gather information. Today, they are saying that Mamata Banerjee didn't give land. If I hadn't given the land, what would have happened? Who gave the land in Petrapole? Who gave the land in Andal?" the Chief Minister said.

While Union Minister Shah maintained that infiltration through West Bengal's border was a national security issue, Mamata Banerjee struck back and said, "They say that immigrants only come from Bengal. If that's the case, then did you carry out the attack in Pahalgam? Who was behind the incident that happened in Delhi? Corrupt BJP party. They are harassing people in the name of SIR Only you and your son will eat, and we will be lectured." (ANI)

