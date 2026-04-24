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World WORLD Mojtaba Khamenei Health Update: Iran’s Supreme Leader Awaiting Prosthetic Leg After Strike, Suffered Severe Facial Burns, Says Report Mojtaba Khamenei, who assumed power after the death of his father Ali Khamenei, is alive and mentally alert but remains largely out of public view due to severe injuries, according to a report. Security concerns have further isolated the leader, with even senior officials avoiding direct contact out of fear of being tracked by Israel.

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Mojtaba Khamenei, who assumed power after the death of his father Ali Khamenei, is alive and mentally alert but remains largely out of public view due to severe injuries, according to a report by The New York Times.

Citing senior Iranian officials, the report states that Mojtaba Khamenei has been gravely wounded, with extensive physical damage affecting his mobility and communication. One of his legs has undergone three surgeries and is expected to be replaced with a prosthetic. He has also had surgery on one hand and is gradually regaining function. Additionally, severe burns to his face and lips have made speaking difficult, and he is expected to require plastic surgery.

Due to his condition, Khamenei has not made any public appearances or delivered speeches since taking charge. Officials say this is intentional, as he does not want to appear weak during a critical period. Instead, communication with him is conducted through handwritten notes delivered via a discreet human chain, with messages transported by cars and motorcycles to his undisclosed location. Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Orders Military Pause After Donald Trump Ceasefire Deal, Warns War Not Over.

Security concerns have further isolated the leader, with even senior officials avoiding direct contact out of fear of being tracked by Israel.

Military Emerges as Power Centre

With limited direct access to the supreme leader, Iran’s military leadership, particularly commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has taken on a dominant role in decision-making related to national security, war, and diplomacy. Mojtaba Khamenei Net Worth, Wife’s Name and Family Details.

Former adviser Abdolreza Davari described the situation as a boardroom-style governance model, where Khamenei acts as a director while military generals collectively shape decisions. Analysts, including Sanam Vakil, note that while the supreme leader still approves key decisions, much of the initiative now lies with military commanders.

Civilian Leadership Marginalised

The shift in power has sidelined civilian leaders such as President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who are now largely focused on domestic matters. Strategic decisions, particularly regarding foreign policy, are increasingly driven by the military.

This shift has already impacted diplomacy. Planned talks with the United States collapsed after military leaders opposed negotiations amid rising tensions and a US naval blockade.

System Intact but Transformed

Despite claims by Donald Trump suggesting possible regime change, the report indicates that Iran’s leadership structure remains intact, though significantly altered. Power has shifted from a single dominant figure to a more collective, military-influenced system operating under heightened secrecy.

For now, Mojtaba Khamenei remains at the helm, but Iran’s governance model is evolving rapidly under pressure, marking a significant transformation in how authority is exercised at the highest level.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 08:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).