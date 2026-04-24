Gold Rate Today, April 24, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities
Gold prices in India continued their upward trend on Friday, April 24, 2026, supported by firm global cues and sustained domestic demand. A slightly weaker US dollar and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties have helped bullion remain strong, while the wedding season continues to drive jewellery sales across key markets. Check latest gold rate today in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other Indian cities.
- Read in
- हिंदी
Gold prices in India continued their upward trend on Friday, April 24, 2026, supported by firm global cues and sustained domestic demand. A slightly weaker US dollar and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties have helped bullion remain strong, while the wedding season continues to drive jewellery sales across key markets. Check latest gold rate today in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other Indian cities.
The bullion market is witnessing steady momentum, with jewellers reporting consistent buying interest. Analysts believe gold may maintain a positive bias in the near term, with prices moving in a narrow but upward range due to safe-haven demand and retail purchases. Gold Rate Today, April 23, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
As per the latest rates, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,49,100 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,36,700 per 10 grams in most cities. Gold Rate Today, April 22, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) April 24, 2026
|City
|22 Carat (INR)
|24 Carat (INR)
|Delhi
|1,36,700
|1,49,100
|Mumbai
|1,36,700
|1,49,100
|Chennai
|1,36,700
|1,49,100
|Kolkata
|1,36,100
|1,48,500
|Bengaluru
|1,36,700
|1,49,100
|Hyderabad
|1,36,700
|1,49,100
|Ahmedabad
|1,36,700
|1,49,100
|Jaipur
|1,36,700
|1,49,100
|Lucknow
|1,36,700
|1,49,100
|Bhopal
|1,36,700
|1,49,100
|Srinagar
|1,36,700
|1,49,100
|Jodhpur
|1,36,700
|1,49,100
|Noida
|1,36,700
|1,49,100
|Ghaziabad
|1,36,700
|1,49,100
|Gurugram
|1,36,700
|1,49,100
Gold prices saw a modest rise on April 24, 2026, across major Indian cities, continuing their positive momentum. International market trends and currency fluctuations remain key drivers, while domestic demand provides strong support. Buyers are advised to check real-time rates before purchasing, as final prices may vary due to GST, making charges, and jeweller margins.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 08:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).