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Business Business Gold Rate Today, April 24, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities Gold prices in India continued their upward trend on Friday, April 24, 2026, supported by firm global cues and sustained domestic demand. A slightly weaker US dollar and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties have helped bullion remain strong, while the wedding season continues to drive jewellery sales across key markets. Check latest gold rate today in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other Indian cities. Read in

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Gold prices in India continued their upward trend on Friday, April 24, 2026, supported by firm global cues and sustained domestic demand. A slightly weaker US dollar and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties have helped bullion remain strong, while the wedding season continues to drive jewellery sales across key markets. Check latest gold rate today in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other Indian cities.

The bullion market is witnessing steady momentum, with jewellers reporting consistent buying interest. Analysts believe gold may maintain a positive bias in the near term, with prices moving in a narrow but upward range due to safe-haven demand and retail purchases. Gold Rate Today, April 23, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

As per the latest rates, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,49,100 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,36,700 per 10 grams in most cities. Gold Rate Today, April 22, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) April 24, 2026

City 22 Carat (INR) 24 Carat (INR) Delhi 1,36,700 1,49,100 Mumbai 1,36,700 1,49,100 Chennai 1,36,700 1,49,100 Kolkata 1,36,100 1,48,500 Bengaluru 1,36,700 1,49,100 Hyderabad 1,36,700 1,49,100 Ahmedabad 1,36,700 1,49,100 Jaipur 1,36,700 1,49,100 Lucknow 1,36,700 1,49,100 Bhopal 1,36,700 1,49,100 Srinagar 1,36,700 1,49,100 Jodhpur 1,36,700 1,49,100 Noida 1,36,700 1,49,100 Ghaziabad 1,36,700 1,49,100 Gurugram 1,36,700 1,49,100

Gold prices saw a modest rise on April 24, 2026, across major Indian cities, continuing their positive momentum. International market trends and currency fluctuations remain key drivers, while domestic demand provides strong support. Buyers are advised to check real-time rates before purchasing, as final prices may vary due to GST, making charges, and jeweller margins.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 08:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).