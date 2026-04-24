Bengaluru Weather and Rain Forecast for RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match

Cricket fans can expect an uninterrupted evening of high-octane action as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, 24 April. With the IPL 2026 nearing its mid-season, the weather in the Karnataka capital appears set to play a supportive role for the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Bengaluru Weather and Rain Forecast

According to the latest weather forecast, Bengaluru is expected to experience clear skies on Friday evening. While the city has seen some cloud cover earlier in the week, the probability of rain during the match hours is currently rated as negligible.

Temperatures during the evening kick-off are forecast to hover between 27°C and 29°C, providing relatively comfortable playing conditions compared to the intense heatwaves currently affecting northern parts of India. Humidity levels are expected to remain moderate at approximately 55–60 percent, which may lead to some dew formation in the latter half of the contest.

Bengaluru Weather Live

Pitch Report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is traditionally a high-scoring venue, and Friday’s match is unlikely to buck that trend. The red-soil surface is expected to favour batters, with the short boundaries at the ground typically leading to high first-innings totals.

Captains Rajat Patidar (RCB) and Shubman Gill (GT) are both likely to consider bowling first to take advantage of the anticipated dew factor. Chasing teams have historically enjoyed success here, as the wet outfield can make it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball during the second innings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).