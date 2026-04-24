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Agency News Agency News World News | Taiwan Detects 2 Sorties of Chinese Aircraft, 7 PLAN Vessels Around Its Territory Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) detected the presence of two sorties of Chinese military aircraft and seven vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Friday.

Taipei [Taiwan], April 24 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) detected the presence of two sorties of Chinese military aircraft and seven vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Friday.

The MND said they responded to the situation.

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In a post on X, it said, "2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2047480649880101156?s=20

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Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan detected the presence of 15 sorties of Chinese aircraft, five vessels and an official ship around itself.

In a post on X, the MND said, "15 sorties of PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 out of 15 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2047118259963470215?s=20

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga.

However, Taiwan remained a peripheral region under limited Qing control. The key shift came in 1895, when the Qing ceded Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War, marking Taiwan as a Japanese colony for 50 years. After Japan's defeat in World War II, Taiwan was returned under Chinese control, but the sovereignty transfer was not formalised.

In 1949, the Chinese Civil War resulted in the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the Republic of China (ROC) retreated to Taiwan, asserting its claim to govern all of China. This led to dual sovereignty claims: the PRC over the mainland and the ROC over Taiwan. Taiwan has operated as a de facto independent state but has avoided declaring formal independence to prevent military conflict with the PRC. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)