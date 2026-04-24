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World US ‘If Iran Doesn’t Want To Make a Deal, Then I’ll Finish It up Militarily’: Donald Trump Warns Tehran of Force Over Nuclear Standoff (Watch Video) U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to the Iranian leadership, stating he is prepared to authorize military action if Tehran continues to resist a diplomatic resolution regarding its nuclear program and regional activities.

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U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to the Iranian leadership, stating he is prepared to authorize military action if Tehran continues to resist a diplomatic resolution regarding its nuclear program and regional activities. Speaking from Washington, the President emphasized that while a negotiated "deal" remains the preferred outcome for the United States, his patience with the current impasse is limited. Trump revealed that a significant portion of potential military objectives has already been evaluated, asserting that he is ready to utilize the "remaining 25 percent of the targets" to achieve U.S. security goals by force if necessary. ‘We Have Complete Control’: Donald Trump on Blockade Against Iran.

"If Iran doesn't want to make a deal, then I'll finish it up militarily," Trump stated, signaling a potential shift in the administration's "maximum pressure" campaign. The comments suggest that the White House is prepared to move beyond economic sanctions toward kinetic operations if Iran does not return to the bargaining table with substantive concessions. The President’s remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and a stalled diplomatic track. For months, Washington has sought a comprehensive agreement that addresses Iran’s ballistic missile development and its influence in regional conflicts, alongside its nuclear capabilities. Mojtaba Khamenei Health Update: Iran’s Supreme Leader Awaiting Prosthetic Leg After Strike, Suffered Severe Facial Burns, Says Report.

‘I’ll Finish It up Militarily’

VIDEO | Washington: "If Iran doesn't want to make a deal, then I'll finish it up militarily with the remaining 25 percent of the targets," says US President Donald Trump.#USIranCeasefire #USIranWar (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/zKuDdSMqd7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2026

Critics of the administration express concern that such rhetoric could escalate the risk of an unintended conflict, while supporters argue that a credible military threat is essential to force Tehran into a lopsided negotiation. For now, the White House maintains that the door to diplomacy remains open, though the President’s latest ultimatum suggests that the window for a non-military solution is narrowing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 08:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).