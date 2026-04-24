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News INDIA Rajasthan Road Tragedy: 3 Burnt Alive, 5 Critically Injured As SUV Catches Fire After Colliding With Dumper Truck in Churu (Watch Video) A horrific road accident in the Churu district of Rajasthan late Thursday night claimed the lives of three individuals and left five others seriously injured. The tragedy occurred when a Mahindra Bolero SUV collided head-on with a dumper truck, causing the vehicle to immediately burst into flames.

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A horrific road accident in the Churu district of Rajasthan late Thursday night claimed the lives of three individuals and left five others seriously injured. The tragedy occurred when a Mahindra Bolero SUV collided head-on with a dumper truck, causing the vehicle to immediately burst into flames. According to the Hamirwas police, the victims were returning to Churu after attending a wedding in Pilani. The collision took place on the Pilani-Sadulpur road. Impact from the crash triggered a massive fire that trapped three passengers inside the SUV, leading to their deaths by charring before they could be rescued. Yadgir Road Accident: 6 Burnt Alive as Car Catches Fire After Head-On Collision With Private Bus in Karnataka (Watch Video).

Station House Officer (SHO) Rai Singh Suthar stated that local residents rushed to the scene and managed to pull five other occupants from the wreckage. The survivors, who sustained severe burn injuries and trauma, were transported to a nearby government hospital where they remain under intensive medical care. The intensity of the blaze was so severe that authorities have been unable to immediately identify the deceased. IPS officer Abhijit Patil confirmed that the bodies were charred beyond recognition, and the police have initiated DNA testing to establish their identities. Satna Road Accident: 3 Killed as Speeding Truck Plunges Into Canal on National Highway-39 in Madhya Pradesh.

SUV Burst into Flames After Dumper Truck Collision

STORY | 3 burnt alive, 5 injured as SUV catches fire after colliding with dumper truck in Rajasthan Three people were charred to death and five seriously injured when an SUV burst into flames after colliding with a dumper truck in Churu district of Rajasthan late Thursday night,… pic.twitter.com/LV47z9NpRy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2026

The accident resulted in a massive traffic gridlock on the Pilani-Sadulpur highway for several hours. Police teams were deployed to divert vehicles and clear the debris. An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the collision and whether high speed or low visibility contributed to the crash.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 08:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).