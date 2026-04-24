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Agency News Agency News India News | UP: Man Accused of Kidnapping Minor in Hathras Dies by Suicide in Police Custody Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A man accused of kidnapping a minor in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide in police custody, Superintendent of Police (SP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said in a statement on Friday.

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): A man accused of kidnapping a minor in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide in police custody, Superintendent of Police (SP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said in a statement on Friday.

According to the police official, the incident occurred on Thursday, when the accused hanged himself in the restroom at the police station. The Station Inspector and the Duty Constable have been suspended.

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"Accused Chandrapal was summoned. Chandrapal expressed the need to use the restroom. He was accompanied by a PRD personnel and a guard. Under unexpected circumstances, he hanged himself in the restroom. The sentry immediately informed the police station, and Chandrapal was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A case has been registered against the Station Inspector and the Duty Constable under relevant sections, and both have been suspended with immediate effect. The CCTV footage from the police station has been secured, and all necessary legal actions are being ensured," SP Sinha said.

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According to Hathras Police, Chandrapal was a resident of Ghaziabad and was accused of luring and abducting a 16-year-old girl. The police received the complaint on April 18. Based on the plaintiff's complaint, a case was registered at Police Station Chandpa under relevant sections.

The probe into the custodial death is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)