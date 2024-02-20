Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the state government was ready to address the striking lawyers' issues in Ramanagara if they come to the discussion table, keeping politics aside.

"The lawyers' strike in Ramanagara is politically motivated. The BJP is trying to capitalise it for political gains. We are ready to resolve their issues within the legal framework if they come to the discussion table, leaving aside politics," Shivakumar told reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Conferred France’s Highest Civilian Honour ‘Chevalier de la Legion D’honneur’.

Shivakumar also accused the BJP of misleading lawyers and invited them for discussion to resolve issues.

"BJP is misleading lawyers. I am told that HD Kumaraswamy has asked for time to discuss this issue in the House. The Home Minister will respond to it. If they want to do politics, we have no objection. But if they want to resolve their issues, they are welcome to the discussion table," he said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah Sounds Poll Bugle in Rajasthan, Reiterates BJP’s 400-Seat Target.

Lawyers have been protesting over their demand for suspension of a PSI who, they said, had "lodged a false FIR" against 40 lawyers.

Lawyers have also boycotted the court proceedings demanding the suspension of Aizur PSI."If they discuss the issues with us, we can work towards a resolution. We have respect for lawyers, officials and the public," Shivakumar said.

Different lawyer organizations in the state participated in the protest of the Ramanagara District Bar Association and marched to the District Collector's office.

They formed a human chain in Aizur Circle over their demand. Asked about compensation by the Karnataka government to the victim who died in an elephant attack, he said he doesn't have any information on the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)