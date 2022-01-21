Sambhal (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) A case has been registered against the BJP candidate from Asmoli assembly seat here for violation of model code of conduct and COVID-19 guidelines, a senior police official said on Friday.

On Thursday evening, the BJP candidate and Asmoli assembly constituency MLA Harendra Singh Rinku was holding an election meeting in Chaupa village in which a large number of people had gathered without masks violating social distancing, Police Superintendent Chakresh Mishra said.

Taking note of the incident, a case has been registered against the BJP MLA Rinku and 50 to 60 unknown persons under relevant sections at the Bahjoi police station area, the SP added.PTI COR SAB

