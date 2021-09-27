Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Monday attacked the Mumbai civic body and the ruling Shiv Sena over pothole-ridden roads in the city and alleged a "big scam" in the amount being spent on filling the potholes.

Addressing a press conference, Shelar said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC's) web portal says there are only 927 potholes on 2,000 km long roads in Mumbai. "If that is the case then it is ridiculous that the BMC allocates Rs 48 crore to fill up these 927 potholes," he added.

Shelar also raised questions about the amount spent on filling the potholes on the city roads.

"This looks fishy. There seems a big scam behind this. The investigation is underway and very soon the truth will come out," Shelar said.

Taking a dig at Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar, Shelar questioned if she was aware of the geographical facts about the city.

“Has she ever seen the entire map of the city for the developmental purpose?” Shelar questioned.

While taking potshots at the Shiv Sena and BMC over the 3-D mapping of the Worli area, Shelar said that from beautification of footpaths to setting up COVID-19 centres and to installation of drainage pipes, everything is done in the Worli and Kala Nagar areas.

Worli is the Assembly constituency of Shiv Sena MLA and cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, son of

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

'Matoshree', the private residence of the Thackerays, is located in Kalanagar Colony in suburban Bandra.

"Does Mumbai exists beyond Worli and Kala Nagar or not?" Shelar questioned.

Last week, the BMC had completed the 3-dimensional mapping of the G-South ward that includes Worli.

Shelar also targeted state Health Minister Rajesh Tope over the fiasco in holding the examinations to fill vacancies in the Health Department. The exams, supposed to be held on Saturday and Sunday, were deferred at the last minute after a private firm contracted to conduct them expressed its inability.

Stating that Tope's apology is not sufficient to end the matter, Shelar demanded CM's intervention vis-a-vis the affairs of the Health Department.

"How did some traffickers got the question papers in advance? How is it that the question papers reach such people? How is it that the police were unaware of it? Isn't this an abuse of power? Hence apologising and distancing himself (Tope) is not enough," Shelar said.

