New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): BJP MLA from Shakur Basti, Karnail Singh, on Wednesday wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner, requesting action to "prevent the inconvenience caused by the offering of Namaz in public places."

In his letter, Singh pointed out that prayers on roads were causing traffic congestion and disturbing residents.

Also Read | Bharat Ratna for Lalu Prasad Yadav? Setback for RJD As Bihar Assembly Rejects Proposal To Recommend Highest Civilian Award To Party Chief.

"I would like to draw your attention to an important issue. The practice of offering prayers on roads and public places in our city is obstructing traffic and causing inconvenience to the general public. On several occasions, this has also affected ambulances, school buses, and other essential services," he wrote.

While acknowledging religious freedom, Singh stressed the need to maintain public order.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Inspiring Quotes To Foster Positivity During Morning Assembly on March 27, 2025.

"While we all have the right to practice our respective religions, it is equally important to ensure that public order and traffic are not disrupted," the letter stated.

Singh urged the police to restrict religious activities to designated areas, such as mosques or private spaces and requested prompt action from the administration.

"Therefore, I request that the administration take necessary steps in this regard and ensure that religious activities are conducted only in designated places and private premises. I hope you will take this matter seriously and take appropriate action," he added.

BJP Minority Morcha launches 'Saugat-e-Modi' campaign ahead of EidMeanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha is set to launch its "Saugat-e-Modi" campaign, aiming to distribute special kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims across the country ahead of Eid.

The initiative, launched from Nizamuddin in Delhi on Tuesday under the guidance of BJP National President JP Nadda, seeks to ensure that poor Muslim families can celebrate the festival without hardship. As part of the campaign, 32,000 Minority Morcha workers will collaborate with 32,000 mosques nationwide to reach those in need.

National President of the BJP Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui, highlighted the campaign's broader vision, stating that during the holy month of Ramadan and upcoming occasions such as Eid, Good Friday, Easter, Nauruz, and the Indian New Year, the Minority Front will support those in need through the "Saugat-e-Modi" initiative. He added that Eid Milan celebrations would also be organized at the district level.

The National Media In-charge of the Minority Morcha, Yasir Zilani, explained that the "Saugat-e-Modi" campaign aims to promote welfare schemes among the Muslim community and garner political support for the BJP and the NDA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)