Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Paonam Brojen Singh from Wangjing Tentha Assembly Constituency on Thursday tendered his resignation from the post of Chairman of Manipur Development Society.

He is the third BJP MLA to resign from the administrative post.

Also Read | EU Parliament Approves Migration Emergency Plan.

The decision for his resignation was cited as 'personal grounds'.

"I tender my resignation from the post of chairman of Manipur Development Society (MDS) due to some personal grounds," Brojen stated in his resignation letter submitted to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says Inflow of Cases Heavy, CJIs Before Had Not Set Up Constitution Benches.

Manipur State BJP has called a crucial high-level meeting on Friday.

Earlier, on April 17, BJP MLA from Manipur's Langthabal Assembly constituency, Karam Shyam, resigned from the Chairman post of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur.

Shyam who tendered his resignation letter to the state's Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh alleged of not been assigned any responsibility as the Chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur.

Earlier BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh resigned as the adviser to Manipur's CM on April 13. In his resignation letter, Radheshyam also complained of "not being given any responsibility". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)