Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Former BJP state president and Una MLA Satpal Satti on Saturday accused Himachal Pradesh's Congress government of discriminating against assembly constituencies represented by BJP MLAs, mishandling disaster relief, and failing to curb rising incidents of cow smuggling.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, Satti said, "Since the Congress government came to power, it has been discriminating against constituencies represented by BJP legislators."

Also Read | PM Modi Maldives Visit: PM Narendra Modi Holds Meet With Members of Different Political Parties, Highlights Bipartisan Support for India-Maldives 'Time-Tested' Friendship (See Pics).

Referring to the horticulture college in Seraj, which was inaugurated by former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with a budgetary provision of Rs 10 crore, he alleged, "After coming to power, the Congress government has not done any work. In the assembly, the CM assured that the college would neither be shifted nor shut down, yet the government withdrew the Rs 10 crore budget. Now, under the guise of the recent disaster, they are shifting the college, despite the fact that the building has not suffered any damage."

On the recent incident where Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi's convoy faced protests with black flags and shoes hurled at it in Seraj, Satti remarked that this was a frustration of flood-hit people of Seraj who were unhappy with the Minister visiting the affected area after 26 days.

Also Read | West Bengal Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Widespread Rainfall Till July 31.

"The minister went to Seraj after 26 days, but did not listen to the grievances of the locals. Consequently, protests erupted. Instead of addressing public concerns, the government has filed FIRs against 60 people. A tehsildar even threatened locals about illegal encroachments and withholding disaster relief. Women protestors were mishandled by male police personnel, and several people were arrested. The administration, instead of focusing on disaster relief, is harassing the people. The CM must intervene and withdraw these cases," he added.

Satti accused the Congress government of failing to maintain law and order, particularly highlighting the surge in cow smuggling cases.

"The state government has completely failed to curb cow smuggling. The law and order situation is deteriorating. Recently, cows were being transported illegally in a tanker in Bilaspur, where one cow died inside the tanker. A similar incident happened in Nagrota, Kangra. These incidents are hurting the sentiments of the people. There have been firing incidents and attacks on people, even shootings within DC campuses," Satti said.

He added, "While natural disasters have struck the state, this government itself has become a disaster for Himachal. The people are waiting for an opportunity to oust this government."

Taking a swipe at the CM, Satti said that the Union government are being stalled due to the mismanagement of the state government.

"The Rs 240 crore project in Una's Pekuvala has been submerged because of the government's mismanagement. Sometimes the stars of the king overshadow the people, and sometimes the stars of the people overshadow the king. Here, the stars of Himachal's king (CM) are overshadowing the public. It is time to change the king. People say that Indra above and Sukhu below have both troubled us," he further added.

Speaking on disaster relief efforts, Satti said the BJP leadership in Himachal, under party national president JP Nadda, along with former CM Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, and all MPs, had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"We have full faith that, just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always stood with Himachal during crises, this time too, there will be full support. We have requested maximum financial assistance for the state," he said.

He added, "The current government is crying for help, but has become a crisis itself. The people have stopped listening to them." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)