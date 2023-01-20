Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday mocked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and said the more he walks with the Congress leader, the more the doors of victory will close for Uddhav Thackeray's outfit.

Raut, who had joined Gandhi after the march started its Jammu and Kashmir leg on Thursday, had told reporters he was taking part on behalf of his party as "the atmosphere in the country is changing fast and I am seeing Gandhi as a leader who is raising his voice on real issues".

"He should walk fearlessly with Rahul Gandhi. The more Sanjay Raut walks with Rahul Gandhi, the more the doors of victory will get closed for Uddhavji's Sena," Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said here.

Shelar said Raut was "hiding in an alley in Prabhadevi" (where the office of Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' is situated) when 'karsevaks' were sacrificing their lives in the Ramjanmabhoomi movement (for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya).

Shelar further claimed when Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir special status was nullified, Raut was "polluting" the atmosphere, a reference to the Rajya Sabha MP's media briefings at the time attacking the BJP and the Union government.

