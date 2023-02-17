Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) The opposition BJP moved a privilege motion in the West Bengal assembly on Friday against Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, alleging that she made unparliamentary remarks against its MLA Mihir Goswami.

Goswami called Bhattacharya "half minister", taking swipe at her designation -- Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge).

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-Led Faction Gets Shiv Sena Party Name, Bow and Arrow Symbol.

Replying to it, the minister criticised Goswami, making certain comments.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul opposed Bhattacharya's remarks and moved a privilege motion against her.

Also Read | High Inflation, Low Growth, Unemployment Putting ‘Intolerable Burdens’ on People, Says Congress Leader P Chidambaram.

"We have moved a privilege motion against her. We were shocked by the kind of remarks the minister made. She should apologise for it," Paul later told reporters.

Bhattacharya later said that Goswami insulted her.

"He insulted me by calling me half minister. Is this a way to address a minister and that, too, a woman? Such comments only reflect their mindsets," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)