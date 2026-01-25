Mumbai, January 25: Oppo’s next-generation foldable smartphone, the Find N6, has moved a step closer to its international release after appearing on several global certification platforms. The device, identified by the model number CPH2765, has recently been approved by the UAE’s TDRA, Singapore’s IMDA, and the TUV Rheinland certification bodies, indicating that a commercial debut is imminent.

While initial industry speculation suggested a January launch in China, updated reports indicate the company may wait until after the Chinese Spring Festival. A domestic debut is now anticipated for late February or March, with the global rollout expected to follow within the first quarter of 2026. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured February Launch in India; Check Design, Features and Price Details.

Oppo Find N6 Specifications

The certification listings have provided preliminary details regarding the handset's capabilities. Documentation from TUV suggests the Find N6 will support 80W wired fast charging, while the IMDA listing confirms essential connectivity features, including eSIM support.

According to leaked specifications, the Find N6 is set to feature a massive 8.12-inch foldable LTPO OLED primary display with 2K resolution, complemented by a 6.62-inch external cover screen. Both displays are expected to house 20-megapixel sensors for selfies and video calls.

Hardware and Performance

Under the hood, the Find N6 is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, positioning it as a direct competitor to the upcoming Honor Magic V6. The device is expected to offer high-end configurations, including 12GB or 16GB of RAM and internal storage options reaching up to 1TB.

To support its large displays, the foldable is tipped to pack a 6,000mAh battery. Despite the substantial battery capacity, the phone is expected to remain relatively lightweight at approximately 225 grams.

Advanced Features and Connectivity

The Find N6 is expected to introduce several premium additions, including satellite connectivity and support for an AI stylus and magnetic accessories. The rear camera system is anticipated to be a significant highlight, featuring a triple-lens setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary lens, and a 200-megapixel telephoto or ultra-wide sensor. Samsung Galaxy A57 Design Revealed via TENAA Listing; Check Expected Specifications Before Launch.

Upon its release, the smartphone is expected to be available in three distinct colour options: Original Titanium, Deep Black, and Golden Orange. The global launch timeline aligns closely with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in early March, where many of its primary competitors are also expected to showcase new hardware.

