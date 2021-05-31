New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) As part of his party's 'Seva Hi Sangathan' programme to mark the Modi government's seven years, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Syed Zafar Islam in collaboration with the Indian Army and an NGO distributed 1,500 ration kits among the needy families in Kashmir, according to a party statement on Monday.

Most of the recipients were the families who had lost their loved ones to COVID-19, and they also included children who lost their parents, he said.

He said the entire country was fighting the pandemic under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"We conquered the first phase of the pandemic under our prime minister. The second wave was sudden and more deadly than the first and yet our PM took matters into his own hands after he felt that several state governments were unable to cope with the second wave," Zafar claimed.

He also thanked the Army for identifying and sharing the details of those who needed the ration and other help the most.

The BJP launched the 'Seva Day' (day of service) in 1,00,000 villages across the country on May 30.

The BJP MP also said that the Union Territory administration has done good work in the last 20 months since the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Zafar said that many works were done in the health sector in Kashmir, a 3,490 MW hydro power project has been completed, nearly all the houses have been given electricity, and every farmer is getting an annual assistance of Rs 6,000 in his account under a central scheme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)