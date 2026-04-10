Hyderabad, April 10: The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged gang rape of a woman by her husband and his associates in Hyderabad.​ The NCW Chairperson has directed the Director General of Police, Telangana, to ensure the registration of a First Information Report under the relevant provisions, the immediate arrest of all accused, a prompt and time‑bound investigation, and adequate protection to the survivor.​ The Commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report within seven days.​

The incident, involving the alleged assault of a newlywed woman by persons closest to her, constitutes a grave violation of dignity, bodily autonomy, and the sanctity of marriage, the NCW said.​ It strongly condemned this reprehensible act and expressed deep concern over such brutality.​ Last week, a 22‑year‑old woman approached the police, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by her husband and his associates on their wedding night. She told police that the incident occurred last year.​ Hyderabad Shocker: Schoolgirl Forced to Consume Alcohol, Gang Raped By 3 At Knife Point; Rescued After 36 Hours.

Begumpet police registered a case based on her complaint and took up an investigation. The accused are reported to be absconding.​ The woman had approached the Kukatpally police station, but the case was transferred to Begumpet police station as the offence was allegedly committed under its jurisdiction.​ The complainant stays with her widowed mother and younger sister in Kukatpally.​ Hyderabad Shocker: Newly Married Techie Dies by Suicide, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment.

She told police that a 28‑year‑old man from the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh had taken possession of their rented house. He developed a relationship with her, and they married on 28 July 2025 at the sub‑registrar’s office in Kukatpally.​ She claimed that the same day, they moved to a rented house in Begumpet. The accused allegedly invited five friends to his house on the wedding night. They consumed alcohol and made her drink too. She stated that while she was unconscious, her husband and his friends sexually assaulted her.​

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 11:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).