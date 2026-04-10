Police in Telangana's Hanumakonda have arrested a 29-year-old man and nine others in connection with the brutal triple murder of his pregnant wife and their two young daughters. The suspect, identified as Azharuddin, allegedly drowned his family in a swimming pool on April 1 to clear the way for a second marriage. Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh confirmed on Friday, April 10, that the investigation uncovered a pattern of systemic domestic abuse and illegal medical practices motivated by a preference for a male child.

A Premeditated Triple Murder in Telangana

According to investigators, Azharuddin lured his 26-year-old wife, Farhana, and their daughters, aged 9 and 5, to a private swimming pool under the pretext of an outing. After the premises were empty, he allegedly disabled the CCTV system and disconnected the lights. Telangana Shocker: Man Dies After Choking on Mutton Piece During Festival Feast in Mahabubabad.

Police reports state that Azharuddin tricked his wife into approaching the edge of the pool before dragging her into the water. He then threw both children into the deep end. In a final act of violence, he reportedly jumped into the pool to hold the children underwater until they stopped struggling. To hide the crime, he waited several hours before alerting relatives, claiming the three had accidentally fallen into the pool while he was away.

Motives of Gender Bias and Coercion

The investigation revealed that the primary motive was Azharuddin's desire to marry a minor relative in hopes of "begetting a male child". Authorities say the suspect had grown increasingly resentful after having two daughters. When his wife became pregnant for the third time in March, Azharuddin and his parents allegedly pressured her to undergo an illegal s*x-determination test. Upon suspecting the fetus was female, they reportedly coerced her into an abortion. When she resisted the latest demands to terminate the pregnancy, Azharuddin allegedly resolved to eliminate her and the children to remove the legal and social obstacles to his planned second marriage.

Wider Network of Accomplices Arrested

The case has exposed a larger criminal network involving both family members and medical professionals. Ten individuals have been taken into custody so far, including:

The Suspect’s Family: His parents and younger brother, who are accused of harassment and conspiracy.

His parents and younger brother, who are accused of harassment and conspiracy. Medical Staff: A doctor, a nurse, and a lab technician were arrested for their roles in previous illegal sex-determination tests and forced abortions.

Police are currently searching for two additional doctors who are absconding. These individuals are believed to have performed the illegal procedures that Farhana had been subjected to at least twice in the past against her will. The arrests followed a formal complaint filed by the victim's maternal family, who raised suspicions about the "accidental" nature of the drownings. The suspects face multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder and conspiracy, as well as violations of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. Telangana Shocker: Anganwadi Teacher Tied to Tree and Humiliated in Sangareddy Over Husband’s Financial Cheating Scam, Police Arrest 5.

The incident has sparked local outrage, highlighting the persistent and deadly challenges of dowry-related harassment and gender-based discrimination in the region. Commissioner Singh stated that the police are seeking the fastest possible trial to ensure a stringent sentence for those involved in the "heinous and cold-blooded" crime.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).