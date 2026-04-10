Ravichandran Ashwin has praised 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following his rapid 15-ball half-century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). During Friday's top-of-the-table clash in Guwahati, Sooryavanshi dominated the RCB bowling attack within the powerplay. His quick fifty proved crucial in establishing Rajasthan’s early momentum in the match. Reacting to the teenager's fearless stroke play, veteran spinner Ashwin took to social media, coining the term 'Vaiball'. You can follow the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard here.

Ravichandran Ashwin Praises Vaibhav Suryavanshi

This is insane! This is Vaiball Suryanvanshi. Let’s vibe with this fella🔥🔥#ipl2026 pic.twitter.com/nSeNnJiLBa — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 10, 2026

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