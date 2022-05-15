New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday hit out at the Shiv Sena, alleging that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has deviated from the path of his father and founder Bal Thackeray.

He was reacting to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's remark that "the BJP wears fake Hindutva burkha and our Hindutva is Gadadhari".

"There was a party with us (BJP) which wears fake Hindutva burkha. Balasaheb Thackeray told us we don't want a Hindu who rings ghanta in temples but teaches lessons to terrorists," Uddhav Thackeray had said in a rally.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, "What Uddhav Thackeray is talking about! He must think about the principles for which Balsahab Thackeray was known for. Is there even a part of it in Uddhav Thackeray's blood? If it is about blood then I think he has dried up his blood only because he wants to remain in power."

Further replying to Maharashtra CM's question on the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, he said: "The BJP is not going to read Hanuman Chalisa anywhere. We do not understand the need to go and read Hanuman Chalisa everywhere."

"Our 'Hindutva' is 'Gadadhari'. Rahul Bhat was killed by terrorists at Tehsil's office in J&K, now what will you (BJP) do? Will you read Hanuman Chalisa there?" Thackeray had said.

Further attacking Thackeray, Shukla said, "The BJP never protected Dawood Ibrahim, but it can be said in clear words that Shiv Sena used to protect all the Muslims and non-Muslim criminals because somewhere they had benefited from them. Shiv Sena made BMC the focus point for winning the local body elections, if BMC is removed then Uddhav Thackeray's back will break."

Maharashtra Chief Minister had said that Dawood Ibrahim would be made into a saint overnight if he joined the BJP. "They (BJP) can even give the party ticket to Dawood Ibrahim. The situation is very dangerous in the country. Those we voted to power and trusted are backstabbing us. During the pandemic, the best work was done by Maharashtra," Thackeray had said in the rally. (ANI)

