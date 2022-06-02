New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an inquiry by a central probe agency into the death of popular Bollywood singer-composer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK.

Questioning the demise of the 53-year-old singer, Khan in his letter to Shah asked, "Why 7000 people were permitted inside the auditorium instead of its capacity of 3000 and why the show was held when ACs weren't functioning?"

Also Read | President #RamNathKovind Will Address a Public Gathering on Friday at … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

He also questioned the presence of TMC leaders in the hospital where KK was admitted.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP said, "7000 people were allowed in space for 3000 people. Those who let this happen should be arrested. There was no Police officer. Those responsible should be arrested. I've demanded a central agency (probe). This could be a case of major negligence."

Also Read | DU Admission Row: St Stephen’s College Challenges Withdrawal of Its Prospectus in Delhi High Court.

The death of the singer came as a shock to the nation. Over the years, the beloved playback singer had amassed a large fan base, with his songs being performed at numerous school and college occasions around the country.

He was just 53 years old. One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.He is survived by his wife and children.

He is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

On Thursday morning, the mortal remains of singer KK was delivered to his Mumbai home. Friends, family, and relatives paid their last respect to the singer at Park Plaza, Andheri, ahead of his final rites. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)