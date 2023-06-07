Jaipur, Jun 7 (PTI) A complaint has been filed at the Enforcement Directorate office in Jaipur alleging scams to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore in the Department of Information Technology of the Rajasthan government, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena said on Wednesday.

Meena accompanied the complainant, Jitendra Singh, to the ED office.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot holds the portfolios of IT as well as Home.

“The complainant was presented to the Joint Director of ED with the documents of the scam of about Rs 5,000 crore in Rajasthan's IT department,” Meena told reporters.

The officials asked for information and full details were given, he said.

He also claimed that the documents given to the ED included a complaint that was submitted to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot "who did not give permission to probe the allegations".

The ED started searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan on Monday in connection with paper leak incidents.

