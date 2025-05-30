Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anil Firojiya has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting permanent deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, citing its religious importance and the heavy footfall of devotees.

The anticipation of massive crowds, estimated at 20 to 25 crore devotees, during the 2028 Simhastha Maha Kumbh was also a key reason behind Firojiya's request for permanent CISF or CRPF deployment at the temple.

In a letter dated May 3, 2025, the MP from Ujjain-Alot highlighted the need for stronger security measures at the temple, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and a major pilgrimage site for followers of Sanatan Dharma. Firojiya wrote, "Being an elected MP from Ujjain-Alot Lok Sabha constituency, I would like to draw your attention towards the security arrangements of Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple located in Ujjain, which is a major centre of faith for all the followers of Sanatan Dharma."

He further mentioned, "After the inauguration of Mahakal Lok by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, this holy place has become a special religious and cultural centre of attraction not only for devotees from all over the country but also for those coming from abroad."

Firojiya pointed out that after the inauguration of the Mahakal Lok corridor by Prime Minister Modi, the temple has become a prominent spiritual and cultural destination, drawing devotees from across India and abroad.

"'Baba Mahakal' is included in the most searched religious places of India. Every day, 2 to 2.5 lakh devotees come for darshan, while on special festivals, this number reaches 5 lakhs," he added.

Quoting the President's speech, he said that around 5-6 crore devotees visited the temple last year. Firojiya also expressed concern over the expected turnout during the Simhastha Maha Kumbh in 2028.

"In the upcoming Simhastha Maha Kumbh 2028, an estimated 20-25 crore devotees are expected to arrive, which will make it a huge religious event on a global level," he noted.

The MP stressed that central forces like CISF or CRPF should be permanently stationed at the temple to manage security, particularly during major festivals and large-scale events like the Kumbh Mela. (ANI)

