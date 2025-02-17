Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): A steady stream of VIPs continue to arrive at the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 being held in Prayargaj.

Ajay Bhatt, Uttarakhand's BJP leader applauded the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the arrangements made.

"I am very happy with the arrangements made here. The CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have made really good arrangements..." Bhatt said speaking to ANI.

Talking about the mishaps that occurred during the massive celebrations, he said, "See these mishaps keep occurring during such grand celebrations. The fact that so many people are coming to the Kumbh Mela is a very big deal...this is our culture and no caste, religion or class area is considered here...".

BJP MP Bharti Pardhi who also attended the Mahakumbh said that it was the country's culture that brought people here.

"It is the country's unity that is bringing the people here to take a dip. I want to thank CM Yogi who made sure the arrangements were good and no one is troubled by anything. I want to thank every worker here who have made sure to make every arrangement here..." Pardhi said speaking to ANI.

Atmaram Bansal, Director AP Lepsi Medanta said that he was fortunate to visit Mahakumbh and take a dip in the Triveni Sangam.

"I am very happy and fortunate that I could come to Mahakumbh and visit the Triveni Sangam. It is obvious for a huge crowd to emerge considering the importance of the event...." Bansal said.

Devotees also continued to arrive at the Mahakumbh on the 36th day of the festival.

Over 52 crore devotees have taken a holy dip so far at the world's largest human gathering.

A massive influx of devotees was seen at the Prayagraj Railway station.

Police officials were constantly vigilant to manage the overwhelming crowd.

The Director General of Central Reserve Police Force, G P Singh reviewed the security arrangements for Prayagraj's Mahakumbh on Sunday, also appreciated how there is a 'fine synergy' between the Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF and all other agencies involved.

The X account of CRPF mentioned, "In Prayagraj, DG GP Singh assessed security arrangements for Mahakumbh, guiding CRPF officials on balancing vigilance with seamless public assistance."

"He appreciated the fine synergy between UP Police, CRPF, and all agencies involved while commending their hard work so far in maintaining security," the post added.

To ease the extra rush of passengers during the Mahakumbh Mela and in the backdrop of the recent stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Northern Railway has decided to run four special trains to facilitate smooth travel for devotees and travellers.

The four special trains are Train No 04420: New Delhi to Prayagraj Jn, departing at 19:00 hours, with a route via New Delhi-Ghaziabad-Moradabad-Bareilly-Lucknow-Raebareli Jn-Phaphamau Jn; Train No 04422: New Delhi to Prayagraj Jn, departing at 21:00 hours, following the same route as Train No. 04420; Train No 04424: Anand Vihar Terminal to Prayagraj Jn, departing at 20:00 hours, with a route via Ghaziabad-Moradabad-Bareilly-Lucknow-Raebareli-Phaphamau; and Train No 04418: New Delhi to Darbhanga Jn, departing at 15:00 hours, with a route via New Delhi-Ghaziabad-Chipyana Buzurg-Kanpur-Lucknow-Phaphamau-Varanasi-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn-Patliputra Jn-Darbhanga.

These special trains are introduced to manage the increased passenger traffic during the Mela and provide added convenience to the travellers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)