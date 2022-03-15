New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda were felicitated at the party's parliamentary party meeting here on Tuesday for the election victory in four states.

At the start of the meeting, BJP MPs observed two-minute silence to pay tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on February 6, sources said.

Tributes were also paid to Naveen Shekharappa, a fourth-year medical student killed in shelling in war-stricken Ukraine and Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, who was killed in Karnataka in the midst of hijab row, they said.

The meeting, which is currently underway, is expected to be addressed by both Modi and Nadda.

In the recently concluded assembly results, the BJP retained government in four states, including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

