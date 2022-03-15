Srinagar, March 15: One terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in the Awantipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Tuesday.

"One terrorist killed. Operation going on," police said.

The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Killed, 14 Injured After Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Shop.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2022 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).