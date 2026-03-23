New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National president Nitin Nabin will undertake a two-day visit to West Bengal on March 24 and 25 as part of the party's intensified preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

During his visit, Nabin will be in Kolkata, where he is scheduled to participate in a series of key organisational meetings. These meetings will focus on strengthening the party's grassroots structure, reviewing ongoing activities, and streamlining coordination among party workers.

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He will also hold crucial discussions with members of the state's core group leadership to assess the current political landscape and chalk out strategies for the elections. Sources indicate that the meetings will include detailed deliberations on candidate selection, campaign planning, and outreach initiatives aimed at expanding the party's base in the state.

The visit is being seen as significant in the BJP's broader effort to consolidate its position in West Bengal and gear up for a high-stakes electoral contest.

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Earlier, Nabin led a meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) at the party headquarters in the National Capital on Wednesday.

Senior leaders of the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Mansukh L Mandaviya, MoS Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BS Yediyurappa, Shobha Karandlaje, Sadananda Master M, Baijayant Panda, Shantanu Thakur, Aparajita Sarangi, and other senior leaders were in attendance.

The CEC meeting focused on a discussion over candidates and the number of seats to be contested in the poll-bound states of Assam, Keralam, West Bengal and Puducherry.

Meanwhile, voting in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on the 23rd and 29th of April for the Assembly elections.

BJP has released its first list of 144 candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections. The state will see another face-off between the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for Bhabanipur (or Bhowanipore), the constituency currently represented by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, which is also the latter's home turf. (ANI)

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